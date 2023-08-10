Papillion teen escapes Maui wildfires, suspects she lost everything, parents say

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People from all over the world are among the tourists who have had to flee from the disastrous wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

An estimated total of 53 people have died so far, but that number is expected to keep going up as the world looks on.

But one family close to home is feeling the effects.

Sydney Pudenz, a 19-year-old from Papillion, has been there since January, with a job and a home in the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.

It’s been a dry summer there, and strong winds helped push the wildfires that have now decimated the city.

“We tried to call right away but the lines are down,” Joe Pudenz said.

Her father Joe and her mother Jenny saw the devastation on television and couldn’t help but think the worst.

With the power out in Maui, calls often go straight to voicemail, and communicating with individuals is nearly impossible given the situation.

After trying and trying again, their daughter got through. While the conversation was short, it produced one mind-easing message:

Sydney is okay.

Her dad tells 6 News that she has a car, her phone, and her wallet and that she’s had to be evacuated twice from shelters because the flames got too close.

“It soothed our hearts when we heard from her [on Wednesday],” said Sydney’s father, Joe Pudenz. “But it’s very painstaking because you’re 3,400 miles away and you’re watching it on TV. Maui is a beautiful place. It just hurts because there are so many good things there.”

With dozens dead and a tourist area in ruins, finding shelter isn’t easy. Luckily, the Pudenzes say Sydney is safe with friends.

“Talking to her last night, she said she got food from a restaurant,” Joe said. “All the power is out. They’re just making food and giving it to people. Everyone in Lahaina has lost everything. It happened quickly. There was no time.”

While the horror for people in Maui is likely far from over, Joe and Jenny Pudenz can sleep with a little bit of comfort tonight in Papillion, knowing their daughter survived.

“We know she’s alive and we know she’s in a good spot,” Joe said.

