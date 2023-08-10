Seasonal temperatures expected Thursday with evening thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine and high temperatures will return to more typical August temperatures. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible later this evening in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain chances are expected to low Friday and Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms may return late Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

Mostly to partly sunny and warmer Thursday across Nebraska. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a south breeze 10 to 15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms possible this evening and a few of the storms could be severe.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this evening for parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska. Marginal risk for the Lincoln area. Large hail and damaging winds the main threats. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will return to normal for this time of year. (KOLN)

Isolated thunderstorms late this evening into early Friday morning possible in eastern Nebraska. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Lows Thursday night. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and continued warm and perhaps even on the hot side for some. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and it will be a bit humid as well.

A bit on the hot side Friday. (KOLN)

Temperatures expected to be around the average for the next 7 days. Best chance of rain appears to from late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Typical August temperatures for Lincoln. (KOLN)

