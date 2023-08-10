Two killed, three injured in Clay County crash

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives and injured three others late Wednesday afternoon in Clay County.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 6 near the Adams/Clay County line. A preliminary investigation shows that a semi was westbound on Highway 6 when it failed to slow down for stopped westbound traffic that was waiting for a vehicle to turn at Road A. The semi then entered the eastbound lanes, lost control, and struck an eastbound Buick Enclave. The Buick was occupied by one adult and four children.

The driver, an adult female, and one of the children were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two of the children have been transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha with serious injuries. The fourth child was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, also with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, Justin Zoerb, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Hitchcock County. He was arrested and has been lodged in Adams County Jail. NSP is conducting a full crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.

Names of the Buick’s occupants are being withheld at this time pending family notification. NSP was assisted on scene by the Adams County and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices, the Adams and Clay County Attorney’s Offices, Hastings, Trumbull, Glenvil, and Adams County Rural Fire Departments, LoneTree Towing, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a SUV east of Hastings, Wednesday...
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a SUV east of Hastings, Wednesday afternoon.(KSNB)

