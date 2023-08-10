Waverly’s water woes continue amid drought

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - With recent rains, it can be hard to tell that many parts of the state are still in a historic drought. But in Waverly, that fact is a part of every day life.

“Yeah, it’s dire,” Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes said.

Rains have come and gone, but Waverly’s water crisis still has the town bone dry.

Gerdes said that’s, in part, because wells and aquifers don’t replenish inch-by-inch with every rain fall.

The community showed promise after the declared water emergency in June.

“Since then, we have decreased our residential water usage, and actually all our water usage, by 40%,” said Abbey Pascoe, the Waverly City Council president. “So we are doing well. When it got really hot last week and the week before, we saw all that go out the window.”

Some of Waverly’s wells are running on fumes, with less than a foot of water left to pump. So this weekend, Gerdes put a new policy into effect: residents can only water their lawns once per week, either on Saturday or Sunday.

If that’s violated once, you get a warning. Twice, you get your water shut off and pay $50 to turn it back on. Beyond that, the fine goes up.

“People don’t seem to understand that we are in a water emergency, and it is a dire situation,” Gerdes said. “And we have no control over it right now.”

Perfectly trimmed lawns are a staple in Waverly, and some residents fear the restrictions may turn emerald green to yellow.

“You know, when people drive by your house, the first thing they see is your lawn and your house,” Christian Leishman, a Waverly resident, said. “So you want to make sure your front looks good.”

There’s a mix of feelings for these new measures. Some wonder how the town can keep expanding.

“If there’s already plans of more developments coming in, it’s how do you supply water for those houses,” Beau Groteluschen, a Waverly resident, said.

But many said, as the City Council considers emergency rate hikes in the next two weeks, they’ll comply with the measures to support the community.

“You kind of have a sense of duty as far as being a citizen of Waverly to help them with the water restrictions and what not,” Leishman said. “And not to go against them in any way.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.