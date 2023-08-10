York Police warns residents about counterfeit money

An example of a fake $100 bill
An example of a fake $100 bill(York Police Department)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department said it’s received multiple reports of counterfeit money circulating in the community this week.

There are ways to spot fake money. YPD said to look for any wording which states “COPY” or “PLAY MONEY” on the front of a $100 bill. They also said to examine the texture of the paper compared to actual bills.

Police said there should be a 3D security ribbon on $100 bills containing images that shift from ‘100′ to bells as you move the bill side to side.

The police would like anyone suspecting currency might be fake to call the department at (402) 363-2640.

