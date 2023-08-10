York Police warns residents about counterfeit money

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department said it’s received multiple reports of counterfeit money circulating in the community this week.

There are ways to spot fake money. YPD said to look for any wording which states “COPY” or “PLAY MONEY” on the front of a $100 bill. They also said to examine the texture of the paper compared to actual bills.

Police said there should be a 3D security ribbon on $100 bills containing images that shift from ‘100′ to bells as you move the bill side to side.

The police would like anyone suspecting currency might be fake to call the department at (402) 363-2640.

York Police Department provide example of counterfeit money (York Police Department)

