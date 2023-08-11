Center for People celebrates 20 years with People’s Parking Lot Party

This weekend, the Center for People is celebrating 20 years of service with an event aimed at having fun and giving back.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Center for People serves nearly 2,000 families in the Capital City every week. This weekend, they’re celebrating 20 years of service with an event designed to have fun and give back.

It’s called the People’s Parking Lot Party that will have bands, food trucks, community art activities, and a beer garden.

The anniversary also marks a name change, it was formerly known as the Center for People in Need. The group said the name change better represents the work they to do moving forward.

“We’re inviting the community in to learn about us, to support us, to celebrate and really allow us to continue what we’re doing and supporting our mission,” Macala Carter, the Executive Director said. “It’s the Peoples Parking Lot Party, so you can’t have fun without the people.”

The event runs from 4-10 p.m. Saturday night. You can purchase a variety of different tickets online, but general admission is $10. All the money raised will go towards the Center.

