Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

FALLBROOK SUMMER FESTIVAL

5:30-10:30pm Fri., Free entry before 7pm, $5 Cover charge beginning at 7pm, Free for youth ages 12 and under, Items for purchase

You don’t want to miss the first annual Fallbrook Summer Festival. This family and dog-friendly festival will feature attractions including a vendor market, entertainment, food and beverages. The local 80s cover band, AM/FM, will be playing a three-hour set in the park! This event is at Fallbrook Town Center, located at 643 Fallbrook Boulevard. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/588187049959358.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT - SUPER MARIO BROS.

8-11pm Fri.; Free event

Are you looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Come to Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s free movie night where they will be showing the movie Super Mario Bros. The evening kicks off at 8pm with food and some crafts. The movie will begin at dark. Please feel free to bring awn chairs or a blanket to enjoy this movie. This event is at Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot, located at 724 S. 12th Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/TLSLincoln/events.

TRY ARCHERY

1-2pm Sat.; $10 (All equipment is provided. Open to both youth ages 8 & up and adults)

Want to see what archery is all about? Never held a bow before? Not sure where to begin? Try Archery is your place to start! This easy-going program covers the basic range rules and procedures, along with starter techniques. Participants get to fling arrows on their very first visit. This event is at Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, located at 4703 N. 44* Street. For more information visit https://outdoornebraska.gov/parks/visit-a-shooting-range/noec/.

MARKET DAY AT TRACTOR SUPPLY

11am-3pm Sun.; Items for purchase

Come explore Market Day! They will have approximately 20+ handmade/homemade vendors and crafters! There will be lots of neat items and make sure to stop at the food truck! Come out and support your local vendors and see what items they have to offer! This event is at Waverly Tractor Supply, located at 9531 N. 130th Street in Waverly. For more information visit www.facebook.com/marketdayswaverlyneTSC/events.

LINCOLN MUNICIPAL BAND PRESENTS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

7pm Sun.: Free for spectators

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform their seventh concert on Sunday. Top of the Class, Recognizing Teachers will be conducted by Bob Krueger and will feature Dean Haist, trumpet and Scott Anderson, trombone. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a beautiful evening of music, family and friends! This event is at John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park, located at Garfield Street & Memorial Drive. For more information call (402) 477-7899 or visit http://artsincorporated.org/Imb.

