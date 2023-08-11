Everything you need to know about Omaha’s Terence Crawford celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is getting ready to celebrate Terence “Bud” Crawford’s historic boxing victory on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Terence “Bud” Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion of the world when he outclassed Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday, July 29. With the win, Crawford became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to unify two divisions.

Saturday, the City of Omaha is honoring the hometown kid with a victory parade and celebration.

Mayor Jean Stothert said during her announcement last week that the event is being paid for by the city, which is waving all fees for police overtime, permits, and other expenses. Business partners — including Baxter Auto, American National Bank, and others — are also helping to sponsor the event.

EVENT DETAILS

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets, ending at the Gene Leahy Mall at noon. See our map below for more details on the route, including parking garage locations.

Watch a livestream of the parade here on Saturday morning.

Participants in the parade will be at Crawford’s invitation. Team Crawford officials said north Omaha — particularly the 24th Street community — will still be a big part of the parade celebration, with organizers previously mentioning school marching bands and drill teams and representation of small businesses.

Following the parade, there will be festivities on the great lawn, with entertainment, tributes, and video highlights of Crawford’s accomplishments and showcasing his contributions to the Omaha community.

While no one knows for sure how many people are planning to attend Saturday, the mayor said last week that the city is anticipating at least 10,000 people. Attendees will be able to reserve their spots on the lawn starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Blankets are fine to save a space, but no tarps or staking is allowed.

In addition to the city’s festivities during the day Saturday, there will also be a special celebration at Steelhouse Omaha that night.

PARADE ROUTE & PARKING

Free parking starts at 8 a.m. On the day of the celebration, downtown parking meters — and three Park Omaha garages — will provide free parking from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day. Garages will open at 8 a.m. that day, with free parking available at the garages located at 15th and Douglas streets, 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, 12th Street and Capitol Avenue, and 19th and Harney streets.

Road closures for the event will start at 8:30 a.m. Farnam Street will be closed at 20th Street on the day of the parade; all eastbound streets will remain open to allow for incoming traffic. Once the entire parade passes 13th Street, Farnam Street will open up from 19th to 13th Streets.

