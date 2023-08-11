Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle
Paul Garcia
Lincoln man arrested for selling meth to undercover investigator

Latest News

Fundraising ramps up for Nebraska’s 2024 U.S. Senate, House races
Jeff Fortenberry
Fortenberry asks for new trial in California appeals court
Tony Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate.
Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide