Hot temperatures for Friday with evening thunderstorms possible

1011 Friday First Look Forecast 11 Aug 2023 04 49 49AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies with hot temperatures expected for Friday across Nebraska. A cold front will move across Nebraska late this afternoon and tonight and this will kick up a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be severe, especially in far southeastern Nebraska. Saturday will be another warm day with scattered thunderstorms developing late in the day and will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and hot across Nebraska on Friday with highs in the 90s and it will continue to be on the muggy side. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening.

Hot temperatures Friday afternoon.
Hot temperatures Friday afternoon.(KOLN)

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska Friday evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Friday night in far southeast Nebraska.
Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Friday night in far southeast Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly cloudy and mild Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will generally range from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Close to average temperatures.
Close to average temperatures.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny and still warm on Saturday with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will be at or slightly above average Saturday.
Temperatures will be at or slightly above average Saturday.(KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and it will be cooler with highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Cooling down on Sunday.
Cooling down on Sunday.(KOLN)

Mainly dry with warm temperatures next week for the Lincoln area.

Best chance of rain will be on Sunday with drier conditions expected next week.
Best chance of rain will be on Sunday with drier conditions expected next week.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
Elmwood Rescue is in dire need of updated equipment.
Rural Nebraska rescue using out-of-date defibrillators, in need of new equipment

Latest News

1011 Friday First Look Forecast 11 Aug 2023 04 49 49AM
1011 Friday First Look Forecast 11 Aug 2023 04 49 49AM
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: The heat is back on
Thursday Evening Forecast Update 10 Aug 2023 06 45 36PM
Thursday Evening Forecast Update 10 Aug 2023 06 45 36PM
Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this evening for parts of northeastern Nebraska....
Seasonal temperatures expected Thursday with evening thunderstorms possible