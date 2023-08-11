Hot temperatures for Friday with evening thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies with hot temperatures expected for Friday across Nebraska. A cold front will move across Nebraska late this afternoon and tonight and this will kick up a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be severe, especially in far southeastern Nebraska. Saturday will be another warm day with scattered thunderstorms developing late in the day and will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and hot across Nebraska on Friday with highs in the 90s and it will continue to be on the muggy side. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening.

Hot temperatures Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska Friday evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Friday night in far southeast Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partly cloudy and mild Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will generally range from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Close to average temperatures. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and still warm on Saturday with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will be at or slightly above average Saturday. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and it will be cooler with highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Cooling down on Sunday. (KOLN)

Mainly dry with warm temperatures next week for the Lincoln area.

Best chance of rain will be on Sunday with drier conditions expected next week. (KOLN)

