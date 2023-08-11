H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln North Star

James Thompson guides Lincoln North Star through a preseason practice.
James Thompson guides Lincoln North Star through a preseason practice.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star enters year two under head coach James Thompson this fall. The Navigators feel more confident and comfortable with the new staff ahead of the 2023 season.

North Star is coming off a 4-5 record and has starters returning at 13 positions. The Navigators have a hotly-contested quarterback battle during preseason practice. Returning QB Beaudree Ball is competing with Creighton Prep transfer Dean Donaldson for the position.

Lincoln North Star opens the 2023 campaign with back-to-back home games. The Navigators host Omaha Benson and Lincoln Northeast before traveling to Kearney in Week 3.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle
Paul Garcia
Lincoln man arrested for selling meth to undercover investigator

Latest News

Huskers continue fall camp, defense shows improvement
Sports Director Kevin Sjuts joins Bill Rentschler in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio to talk...
N REPORT: Kevin Sjuts chats Husker practice, fall camp
N REPORT: DC Tony White post-practice press conference (8/11/23)
N REPORT: DC Tony White post-practice press conference (8/11/23)
N REPORT: LB Chief Borders post-practice press conference (8/11/23)
N REPORT: LB Chief Borders post-practice press conference (8/11/23)