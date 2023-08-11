H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln North Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star enters year two under head coach James Thompson this fall. The Navigators feel more confident and comfortable with the new staff ahead of the 2023 season.

North Star is coming off a 4-5 record and has starters returning at 13 positions. The Navigators have a hotly-contested quarterback battle during preseason practice. Returning QB Beaudree Ball is competing with Creighton Prep transfer Dean Donaldson for the position.

Lincoln North Star opens the 2023 campaign with back-to-back home games. The Navigators host Omaha Benson and Lincoln Northeast before traveling to Kearney in Week 3.

