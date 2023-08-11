H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Southeast

10/11's high school football preview series continues with a look at the Lincoln Southeast Knights.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast enters the 2023 season with hopes of reaching the playoffs this fall. The Knights seem to have a post-season caliber squad with starters returning at nine positions. Plus, LSE added 3-star recruit Donald DeFrand, Junior, who transferred from Lincoln High.

LSE’s strength will be up front this season. The Knights have four returning starters along their offensive line, including 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Cooper Johnson. Lincoln Southeast’s offense will be triggered by senior quarterback Owen Baxter, who earned All-City honors last year.

Lincoln Southeast opens the season at Elkhorn South on August 25th.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the...
Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire
Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

Latest News

10/11's high school football preview series continues with a look at the Lincoln Southeast...
H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Southeast
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs
Director touches on documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne
Bekka's brother Josiah transferred back home to the Nebraska men's basketball team this...
Bekka Allick ready for sophomore season
Raiola was the only coach retained by Matt Rhule when he became Nebraska latest football coach.
Huskers O-line coach Donovan Raiola impressing coach Rhule