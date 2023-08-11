H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast enters the 2023 season with hopes of reaching the playoffs this fall. The Knights seem to have a post-season caliber squad with starters returning at nine positions. Plus, LSE added 3-star recruit Donald DeFrand, Junior, who transferred from Lincoln High.

LSE’s strength will be up front this season. The Knights have four returning starters along their offensive line, including 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Cooper Johnson. Lincoln Southeast’s offense will be triggered by senior quarterback Owen Baxter, who earned All-City honors last year.

Lincoln Southeast opens the season at Elkhorn South on August 25th.

