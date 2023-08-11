Lancaster County Super Fair to wrap up Saturday

Super Fair attendance up over 10 percent through first 6 days
Lancaster County Super Fair
Lancaster County Super Fair(Lancaster County Super Fair)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Super Fair will come to a close on Saturday, but there is still plenty of fun planned at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

The headliner of the weekend is the Extreme Bull Riding show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 6 p.m. with food trucks & full bar service.

Free kids general admission (12 & under) and reserved seats are available at SuperFair.org.

On Saturday, fairgoers can compete for prizes for the tastiest cinnamon rolls, fastest or most fashionable wiener dogs, toughest trucks and cars or most accurate cornhole throws.

Open livestock and horse shows will take turns being active in the Pavilions 1-4 from Thursday through Saturday night.

The Super Fair Flea Market can be found in the Lincoln Room open Friday night and all day Saturday behind the Carnival.

The Attraction Zone features rotating free shows from the USA’s largest traveling Live Shark Encounter, the NoWear BMX Stunt Bike riders and the always-open HornT Petting Zoo, with farm and exotic animals. Pony and trampoline rides are available with an added ticket.

The Pepsi Free Music Series concludes on the west end of the Attraction Zone with live performances on Saturday by The Garage Band, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Lucas Minor Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free music will be at the Nebraska Lottery shade tent inside the upgraded Outdoor Beer Garden sponsored by Saro Cider, with free tailgate-style games and a variety of fair food vendors.

The Super Fair will last until 10 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Carnival/Midway is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Super Fair managing director said attendance was up more than 10 percent though the first six days.

For additional information, check out the Lancaster County Super Fair’s website.

It will run through Aug. 12 and as many as 120,000 people are expected to check out all the action.

