Lincoln car dealership clears teacher wish lists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty teachers in Lancaster County were gifted school supplies thanks to a Lincoln car dealership.

A few weeks ago, Anderson Mazda of Lincoln posted on its Facebook page that they were looking to help clear some local teachers’ wish lists. The post received nearly 200 comments with teachers jumping at the opportunity.

“I saw their initial announcement pop up, and they said it would be sometime in the morning on July 31st,” said Amanda Rickert, a vocal music teacher at Ruth Hill Elementary. “So I was on Facebook early that morning waiting for the post, so I could be one of the ones who got the prize that they gave out.”

Rickert’s patience paid off because she was one of 40 teachers in Lancaster County who got her Amazon Wishlist partially or fully granted.

“I was on vacation with my mom and aunts, and I said ‘I got it!’” Rickert said. “Because they commented on my comment, and we were all cheering. We were super excited.”

Rickert is all set up for the open house at Ruth Hill Elementary, and she is going for a retro theme this year. The decorations that adorn her room are thanks to that Anderson giveaway on Facebook.

Anderson gave school supplies to teachers in Beatrice, Waverly, Norris and Malcolm. But they also have locations in Grand Island and in Joseph, Missouri. Together, they donated about $18,000 toward buying school supplies for educators.

“This year we realized there are a lot of needs for teachers that are not being met in a regular supplies drive,” said Cortney Navarro, with Anderson Mazda. “Just looking through lists, we realized there are things you would never think of.”

Anderson worked with the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools to transfer the money for supplies over to the winning teachers. The foundation uses crowdfunding and a resources called Fund a Need. It allows the foundation to consider the needs of about 6,700 teachers with fundraising projects for their classrooms.

“It’s a more direct way that we can build that relationship between the schools and the community members,” said Wendy Van, the president of the foundation. “It helps us achieve the goal of making people aware of the true needs of classrooms, and together we can work to fulfill them.”

Through the site, their wishlists can be accessed by community members who want to help out educators.

LPS also fulfills classroom needs and gives stipends for supplies. Many educators get some help from the school district and foundations, but for extra needs, teachers will take all the help they can get from the community to fill their classrooms.

Overall, the dealership helped about 150 teachers across the state, including a teacher from Burwell Public Schools who received new books. Paige Brewster teaches fourth through eighth grade, and a junior high literature class.

“I’m excited to add these for my fourth, fifth and six graders,” Brewster said, holding the books about Native American culture. “A lot of times we think to ourselves, ‘Is this a want or a need?’, and the school district is good about helping with the needs. But some of the extra things just elevate the learning atmosphere.”

Burwell Public Schools accepts donated supplies from their community. They added sewing to their family and consumer sciences curriculum, and someone recently donated a sewing machine.

“Kind donations like that make the community feel like they are a part of the classroom,” said Candace Cain, who teaches Family and Consumer Sciences.

She also teaches English, public speaking, theater and family and consumer sciences.

Cain also mentioned how teachers in rural communities need to plan ahead when it comes to getting supplies. Kearney and Grand Island are over an hour away from Burwell. Sometimes teachers end up paying out of pocket, though Cain tries to avoid this.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to buy a lot of things, but sometimes I’m in town, and I see pantyhose I need for a students costume,” Cain said. “It’s the quick filler pieces that we want to use to support students and support the projects that the students are doing. And in turn, we’re supporting our district.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.