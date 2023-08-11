Lincoln man remembers Pershing Auditorium fondly, welcomes change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Pershing Auditorium was a center of music, culture and laughter in Lincoln for decades, but now, contractors are knocking down its walls.

For some, like Mike Michel, the venue is a home of memories. He said, while thumbing through his Elvis memorabilia, that Pershing offered his first and only time to see the “King of Rock ‘n Roll” live.

“Just brings back a lot of stuff,” Michel said. “And then I always have a the what ifs, you know what if I would’ve went a different road and pursued a singing career.”

That was back in June 1977, one of Elvis’ last concerts before his death in August. Michel said it was surreal.

“Bunch of noise, bunch of noise,” Michel said. “And then all of sudden, the lights go down. I wasn’t pushing people out of my way, but I was right in the middle of all the women trying to get one of his scarves. And I was maybe 15 feet from getting one.”

So familiar with Elvis’ music and inspired by his performance, Michel began a lifelong hobby of Elvis impersonation.

“Well I do ‘My Way,’ which I really like,” he said.

Years ago—sounds of laughter, drumming, applauding—emanated from Pershing’s walls. Now, with light streaming in through excavator-bored holes, it’s a new sounds entirely: heavy machines pulling down bricks and piling steel seats.

But that doesn’t mean the location is backsliding.

“As we honor this block’s rich history, we are really excited write the next chapter as a destination to live, work and play in the heart of downtown Lincoln,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a press conference on Thursday.

It’s set to become almost 100 units of affordable housing, in line with the city’s goal to create and renovate 5,000 affordable units by 2030.

The first floor will be open to commercial space.

Demolition is set to conclude in November, and construction on the new building should begin by spring 2024.

