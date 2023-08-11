Man arrested during traffic stop in Lancaster County for allegedly holding woman in vehicle against her will

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday morning after a Lancaster County deputy learned that a passenger was allegedly being kept in the vehicle against her will.

At 10:45 a.m., a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired license plates near NW 48th Street and Highway 34.

According to LSO, during the traffic stop, a female passenger had wrote on an envelope saying she was being held against her will. The driver, 23-year-old Chavonni Woods of Omaha, then allegedly took her phone and broke it.

Woods and the woman had traveled from Omaha to Council Bluffs for personal business, and when they were returning he continued on Interstate 80 towards Lincoln and wouldn’t let her out of the vehicle, LSO said.

LSO said Woods had also indicated that he had a gun in the backseat and that he would shoot the woman and then himself. Deputies did not find any weapon in the vehicle.

Woods was arrested for false imprisonments, terroristic threats, domestic assault as well as having outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.