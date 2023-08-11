Nebraska Football practice report

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team practiced Friday morning as they gear up for their Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota. Friday’s practice was not open for the media to see.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White, Linebackers Coach Rob Dvoracek and some defensive players spoke to the media after practice. Watch their interviews in the video player above.

Husker Pre-season Coverage
LB Maverick Noonan out for the season, Huskers work to stay comfortable being uncomfortable
“It’s going to take more than just one” - Marcus Satterfield addresses Husker running back room

