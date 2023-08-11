Nebraska Wesleyan Football has first practice of 2023

Prairie Wolves hold first practice under the lights
10/11 NOW at Ten
By Matt McMaster
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was day one of practice for the Nebraskan Wesleyan football team on Thursday. The Prairiewolves, like in previous years, held their opening workout under the lights at Abel Stadium.

The practice welcomed 66 freshmen to Nebraska Wesleyan.

“Never gets old,” Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brian Keller said. “I couldn’t sleep last night. Its a great feeling. We’re really excited.”

NWU opens the upcoming season on September 2nd at Austin College.

