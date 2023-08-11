Nebraska Wesleyan Football has first practice of 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was day one of practice for the Nebraskan Wesleyan football team on Thursday. The Prairiewolves, like in previous years, held their opening workout under the lights at Abel Stadium.

The practice welcomed 66 freshmen to Nebraska Wesleyan.

“Never gets old,” Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Brian Keller said. “I couldn’t sleep last night. Its a great feeling. We’re really excited.”

NWU opens the upcoming season on September 2nd at Austin College.

