Para Pathway to Teaching program launches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nationwide, the need for special education teachers is at an all time high. 98% of the nation’s school districts are facing a shortage of teachers in that role, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has partnered with Lincoln Public Schools to launch the Para Pathway to Teaching Pilot Program. It gives 14 current LPS paraeducators the opportunity to receive a special education endorsement on the district’s dime.

Right now, LPS isn’t hurting for special education teachers, but they want to stay ahead. This partnership will help them be proactive.

Selected LPS paras will take courses at UNL for seven semesters to train to be special education teachers. In return, they will need to sign a three year agreement to teach at LPS.

“Special education is an area of need in terms of having more quality and having more candidates who are committed to Lincoln public schools and are students,” said Dr. Vann Price, LPS Associate Superintendent for HR.

This is the inaugural group of the program. Many are attracted to it because of the flexibility. A majority of classes will be offered in the afternoon and evenings in a hybrid format.

“A lot of them want to be teachers, there just wasn’t that opportunity out there for them. And so, it will really support LPS with them having more paraeducators in the classroom that then they’ll role into being really dynamic teachers,” said Sue Kemp, Professor of Practice in the Department of Special Education and Communication.

The program is covered by funding from LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman’s transition plan and financial support from UNL.

The cohort comes from different backgrounds but each share a similar passion of wanting to impact kids as much as possible.

“I see the happiness in their faces that is the point actually. I want to be a special ed teacher, I want to see that every day on their faces,” said incoming student, Iman Alkanfas.

The university and LPS put a focus on the diversity of paras they are selecting to join the program as it grows.

“They’re gonna have other kids looking at them going I can be a teacher too; I can grow up and this is what I want to be, and I think that’ll just continue for years to come,” said Kemp.

