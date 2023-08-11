Police find drugs, guns, and homemade fireworks at northwest Lincoln home

Two people are facing a lengthy list of charges.
(KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are facing a lengthy list of charges after police found various drugs and weapons at a northwest Lincoln home.

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department served a search warrant at a home near N 12th and Adams Streets at midnight and found:

  • 4 pounds of marijuana
  • 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
  • 86 containers of THC concentrate (1 gram each)
  • 10 THC Vape Cartridges
  • 8 bottles of suspected liquid promethazine with codeine
  • 1 suspected Clonazepam tablet
  • 1 suspected amphetamine/dextroamphetamine tablet
  • $4,830 cash
  • 8 handguns with one being reported stolen out of Lincoln in March
  • 4 homemade fireworks identified by LFR fire inspector as destructive devices based upon size

Vincent Foster, 25, and Erin Hagood, 24, were already in police custody at the time of the search.

Foster and Hagood were cited for possession of cocaine, codeine and marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money in violation of a drug statute, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm by prohibited person and possession of other controlled substances.

