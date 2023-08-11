Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-80 in York County, some still unaccounted for

The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on...
The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on I-80 near mile marker 348.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff’s office wants people to be on the lookout for roaming cattle after a semi carrying 65 head of cattle rolled on I-80 Thursday evening.

The accident happened at mile marker 348. As of Friday morning, 15 head of cattle were still missing. The sheriff’s office said they were last seen in the area of Road 10 and Road H.

“We would like to send a HUGE thanks to Circle 5 out of Henderson and Kenny Real out of McCool Junction for helping corral and transport the remaining cattle that survived the accident. Also thanks to Hitz Towing and the Bradshaw Fire Dept. for their quick response and assistance as well.”

York County Sheriff's Office

Call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927 if you see any cattle roaming in the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle
Paul Garcia
Lincoln man arrested for selling meth to undercover investigator

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend
UNL partners with LPS to help paraeducators become teachers.
Para Pathway to Teaching program launches
Mike Michel reminisces over his time seeing Elvis live at the Pershing Auditorium.
Lincoln man remembers Pershing Auditorium fondly, welcomes change