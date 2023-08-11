UNL professor helps develop drug to combat honeybee parasite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Honeybee World in Bennett, 83-year-old Charlie Simonds monitors about a dozen hives that can hold about 60,000 honeybees. If a parasite called the Varroa mite infiltrates a hive, it could spell disaster for weak colonies.

“It’s a problem,” Simonds said. “The biggest problem with keeping bees alive is the Varroa destructor.”

Once the Varroa mite takes over a hive, it will seek out nearby hives to lay eggs in. Medications already exist for infected honeybees, but Simonds said they can be hard on the bees if they’re not plant-based. The owner of Honeybee World isn’t the first one to call it the Varroa destructor.

UNL professor, Dr. Troy Anderson, has another name for the parasite. He referred to the pests as, “tiny little vampires that feed on bees.”

For two years, Anderson researched with a group of scientists at Louisiana State University to find a way to combat the Varroa mite. Half a million dollars later, they made a breakthrough with a drug that boosts honeybee immune systems.

“Beekeepers want solutions to this challenge,” Anderson said. “So what we’ve done is provided a solution with a drug discovery that improves or increases immunity, decreases virus infections and improves survivorship of bees.”

The scientists studied reactive oxygen species and found that entering cells through potassium ion channels stimulated honeybee immune systems. The mortality rates were dramatically lessened in bees that were treated with this drug. These findings were published in Virology Journal.

“It’s a financial burden for the beekeeping and the agricultural communities,” Anderson said. “Because the loss of those colonies translates into a loss of pollination services, honey production and so on.”

Their discoveries were tested on hives of up to 80,000 bees at Louisiana State University. The United States Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture funded the project to help grow the honeybee population.

Anderson said the honeybee population in the U.S. has dropped by about 40% in the last year.

“It was really declining but because of the medications, the beekeepers are trying to control the parasites,” Simonds said. “So it’s kind of leveling out, but still. There’s a drop.”

Aside from the Varroa mite, honeybees face other threats such as habitat loss, pesticides and climate change. If mites take over colonies, that leaves honeybees susceptible to more parasites, such as wax moths and small hive beetles.

“Destroying the pollinating insects is going to shorten the food line because a lot of things aren’t getting pollinated,” Simonds said. “The reason that it might look like there’s an increase of population- because when bees are dying out, more beekeepers are increasing the amount of bees in their hives. But it’s still a problem.”

Bees have been in Simonds life for about 40 years, and he was the state apiarian inspector for 20 years. Now he manages Honeybee World at 12805 Rokeby Rd in Bennet. He’s passionate about teaching the younger generations how to take care of bees, and he rents items to prospective beekeepers.

