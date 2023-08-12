Bull riding goes buck wild at Lancaster County Super Fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the last week at the Lancaster County Super Fair, and it’s going out with a bang, or a buck.

Dozens of bull riders rumbled through the Grandstand Arena on Friday as fans in the almost packed risers cheered them on. They were there to watch the first annual Extreme Bull Riding Tour Show at the Super Fair.

Bull riding is more art than exact science.

“Ride them for what they are and let them do their job, and just stay on top of them,” said LeRoy Miller, a bull rider from Iowa. “Just don’t think about it too much.”

The organizers often have as much fun as the crowd.

“I like to watch a good show, and I like watching good match ups,” Cash Smith, who helped put the show on, said. “There’s nothing more that you like than a 90-point bull ride.”

Months of dedicated work went into planning and executing Friday’s event. And for the riders, it’s years of training.

Sage Vance, born and raised in Lincoln, has been riding bulls competitively since he was 17. The 20-year-old now earns a living from it, but his favorite part of riding has nothing to do with the money.

“There’s always a kid at the fence trying to give you a high five or asking for your autograph or something, and it kind of gives you a sense of relief, knowing that no matter how it goes,” Vance said. “They’re still telling you, ‘Good job,’ because they think the world of you. They see you as heroes.”

The bulls are tested year round for their speed and ability to buck. The better the bull, the more points the rider can earn. And the riders said there’s no better feeling than hanging on for all eight seconds.

“You kind of get butterflies,” Vance said. “Especially if you got a really good ride, and you get a group of kids right there at the fence giving you high-fives. It’s almost better than calling home and telling your parents sometimes.”

Organizers said they want to make the show an annual event. Festivities at the fair grounds will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.