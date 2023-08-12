Elba woman arrested for St. Paul bank theft

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) -The St. Paul Police Department responded to a theft at the Archer Credit Union on Saturday.

According to SPPD, officers were dispatched to the location at 1016 Second St. for a theft that occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Video surveillance showed that a woman entered the credit union and asked for service. While the teller was busy, the woman reached over the counter and took $600.

After officers reviewed the video surveillance and spoke with bank staff, the woman was identified as Rosal Umphress of Elba.

Umphress was located by SPPD officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper at her residence. Umphress was arrested and booked into Hall County Corrections for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

