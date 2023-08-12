Elba woman arrested for St. Paul bank theft

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) -The St. Paul Police Department responded to a theft at the Archer Credit Union on Saturday.

According to SPPD, officers were dispatched to the location at 1016 Second St. for a theft that occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Video surveillance showed that a woman entered the credit union and asked for service. While the teller was busy, the woman reached over the counter and took $600.

After officers reviewed the video surveillance and spoke with bank staff, the woman was identified as Rosal Umphress of Elba.

Umphress was located by SPPD officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper at her residence. Umphress was arrested and booked into Hall County Corrections for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Judge Michael P. Burns received a public reprimand for interfering with a misdemeanor charge...
Nebraska judge reprimanded for trying to get priest friend out of a ticket
Abortion law
Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
LSO
Man arrested during traffic stop in Lancaster County for allegedly holding woman in vehicle against her will

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down
Governor nixes proposal to relax police trainee standards for marijuana, drug use
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program
The controversial bill LB 574, which was passed by the Nebraska legislature earlier this year,...
Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court