Huskers finish Week 2 of fall camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Huskers finished week two of fall camp on Saturday morning. This marks the end of the first stage of fall camp where the team was living on campus in the dorms. Players now will get Sunday off and get to move back to their own beds as school starts on Aug. 21..

Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the media, but Matt Rhule will speak to the media after practice at approximately 11 a.m.. You can watch his full post-practice press conference in the video player above.

Some news and notes from Saturday’s practice include...

Loud, simulated crowd noise could be heard coming from the stadium prior to Rhule taking the podium. One would imagine this is part of Rhule’s continued effort to try and get the team “comfortable with being uncomfortable”

This was the first time working in Memorial Stadium

Rhule said the defense dominated and that there’s a lot of work left to do on the offense and special teams

Zavier Betts has left the team according to Rhule. Rhule said there was no issues or problems, but that Betts’ heart wasn’t in it anymore

Rhule said wide receivers were the biggest question mark today

WR Marcus Washington did not practice on Saturday. Rhule hopes he’ll be able to return early next week

Rhule noted the offense had a lot of “procedural issues” in their scrimmage today. Big 10 officials were there as well as a play clock.

Rhule said turnovers were better in Saturday’s scrimmage

Rhule will stay in the dorms until Monday

Rhule thinks dorm-life has been great for the team

Rhule took about 84 players to go see Hamilton on Friday night

There’s no news on Arik Gilbert’s waiver status. Rhule said that if he doesn’t get it, that no one should have that waiver.

Rhule noted that Bud Crawford represents Nebraska “elitely”

Rhule noted that there were zero injuries in today’s scrimmage

The Huskers will have another scrimmage next Saturday and a simulated game the week of the Minnesota opener

The Huskers have another 13 practices before the season opener against Minnesota which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick off on Thursday, Aug. 31. We will next hear from OC Marcus Satterfield, WR Coach McGuire, and some of the offensive players following Monday’s practice. The next practice that will be open to the media to watch will be on Tuesday of this week.

