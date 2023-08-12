Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court

LB 574 was deemed legal Friday despite a fervent challenge from Planned Parenthood
Abortion law
Abortion law(MGN)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The controversial bill LB 574, which was passed by the Nebraska legislature earlier this year, has been upheld.

Facing lawsuits from Planned Parenthood, a judge ruled in favor of Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, securing the legality of LB 574.

The bill has been a hot topic of discussion in Nebraska throughout the year.

Its main purpose is to ban gender-affirming care for minors. LB 574 also includes an amendment banning abortion after 12 weeks gestation.

“We are thankful for the court’s thoughtful analysis and recognition of the Legislature’s prerogatives and as a result of today’s order, LB 574 remains law in Nebraska,” Hilgers said in a press release Friday.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was outspoken in support of the bill before it passed through lawmakers.

“I am grateful for the court’s thorough decision,” Pillen said in the release. “I was proud to sign into law a measure that protects kids and defends the unborn, and I am pleased that it has been upheld. Thank you to the Attorney General and his litigation team for defending this important law.”

Pillen signed LB 574 into law on May 22, but it’s not expected to officially take effect until October.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle
Paul Garcia
Lincoln man arrested for selling meth to undercover investigator

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Cooling down with rain possible
Varroa destructor mites can cause honey bee colonies to collapse by spreading viruses and...
UNL professor helps develop drug to combat honeybee parasite
A man was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday after a Lancaster County deputy learned that...
Man arrested during traffic stop in Lancaster County for allegedly holding woman in vehicle against her will
UNL professor Dr. Troy Anderson helped develop a drug that boosts the immune systems of...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor works to combat honeybee parasites