Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest weather system will bring the threat of strong thunderstorms to parts of Nebraska on Sunday...

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

“Unsettled” and “soggy” would be two words that may describe your Sunday. A warm front and the increasing winds of a low-level jet stream feature will provide enough instability to fire off some showers and thunderstorms later Saturday night and into Sunday morning for much of the area. Then a cold front will sweep across the state on Sunday...providing much of 10-11 Country yet another chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. There will be the potential for some severe weather both Saturday night and Sunday...with the highest threat coming over north central Nebraska Saturday night...and then east-central and southeast Nebraska Sunday afternoon. The severe weather threats could also include periods of heavy rain at times. Once again the possibility of severe weather is highly conditional...with the effects of any leftover Sunday morning precipitation...and the timing of the frontal passage itself on Sunday two “wildcards” in the scenario for Sunday afternoon. Behind the cold front...breezy and much cooler weather conditions are expected for early next week...but there are meteorological indications that much hotter weather will be returning by late next week and lingering into late-August...stay tuned.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8am Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Sunday (KOLN)

Lows Saturday night will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will be noticeably cooler for areas of the state behind the cold front...and even spots topping out in the lower 80s will see falling temperatures later in the day.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Breezy and much cooler conditions expected Sunday night with lows falling into the lower 50s to lower 60s for most...but there will be some 40s in the far west.

Monday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Monday will be fall-like...along with a gusty north-northwest wind...look for readings to hold mainly in the 70s statewide.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook starts out stormy...goes cooler...then warms up...then cools down again...and then heats back up...it’s enough to make you dizzy !

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The latest 8-to-14 day temperature outlook shows a MUCH BETTER than average chance for ABOVE NORMAL readings from August 20th to August 26th...

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

...and the 8-to-14 day precipitation outlook doesn’t inspire a lot of good will...with the predicted heat perhaps accompanied by lower-than-average moisture chances for some.

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

