Weekend Forecast: Cooling down with rain possible

Friday Evening Forecast Update 11 Aug 2023 05 49 33PM
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cooling trend begins this weekend and continues into early next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. There could be some severe thunderstorms the next couple of days too.

A weak cold front will move through the southern part of the area this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

Areas of patchy fog are possible Saturday morning, otherwise it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The afternoon and early evening look to be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. Late in the evening another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop and move through Northern Nebraska. Some of these storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures on Saturday look to be in the mid 80s to around 90.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures
Isolated to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

An upper level trough and cold front will move through the area Sunday. Scattered to potentially widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in mainly the eastern third of the area. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

Late Sunday into Monday looks to be breezy with northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Highs on Monday should be in the mid 70s to low 80s. There will be a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front move through the area cooling us down for Thursday. There is also a small chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

