SHELBY, N.C. (KOLN) - Carpetland Lincoln East played on Saturday in the American Legion World Series in Shelby.

Paul Shortridge pitched a gem, going seven innings, striking zero runs and five hits.

Former Athlete of the Week, Garrett Springer, went two and four with one RBI and AJ Avasco tallied two for cast as they defeated Brooklawn, New Jersey 3 to 0.

