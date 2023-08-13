H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Northeast looks to take the next step as a team.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast is hoping to have a successful season. After ending last year 0-9 they have spent the summer putting in the work that they plan to continue in the fall. Head Coach Javonta Boyd is going into his second season and says there are a group of guys who have started to take ownership.

Overall, they are looking to take the next step as a team.

”I especially want to go out with at least a couple wins and I think we can do that, and personally I just want to do better than last year,” said Senior DE Lazlo Woodhead.

The Rockets are looking to rely on many of their returning players to help them have a winning season. One of their key players this year is Brecken Wilke, Sr. WR/DB. They’ll hit the ground running with a full schedule and play Lincoln High September 22nd.

”We got to come and be accountable, consistent, and trust the process. I think a lot of our guys are buying into that, and we just got to take baby steps day in and day out to just get better and better, and we’ll have that great result at the end of the year.” said Head Coach, Javonta Boyd.

