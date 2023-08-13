LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near Juliet Court and Aster Road just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a laundry room.(Grace McDonald, 10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near Juliet Court and Aster Road just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke coming from a laundry room.

LFR Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said crews found a box of rags that were smoldering and removed it from the building.

Pospisil said residents were able to stay in their rooms while crews responded. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Judge Michael P. Burns received a public reprimand for interfering with a misdemeanor charge...
Nebraska judge reprimanded for trying to get priest friend out of a ticket
Abortion law
Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
LSO
Man arrested during traffic stop in Lancaster County for allegedly holding woman in vehicle against her will

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down
Elba woman arrested for St. Paul bank theft
Governor nixes proposal to relax police trainee standards for marijuana, drug use
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program