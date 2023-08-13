LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near Juliet Court and Aster Road just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke coming from a laundry room.

LFR Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said crews found a box of rags that were smoldering and removed it from the building.

Pospisil said residents were able to stay in their rooms while crews responded. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

