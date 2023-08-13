Monday Forecast: Mild and Windy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The week will start with well below average temperatures. Despite the seasonably cool start, most of the upcoming week will feature above average high temperatures. Rain chances are looking slim in the next seven days.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

An upper level low pressure system will be moving south-southeast through the region Monday. The eastern half of the area should be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of sprinkles and light rain showers. The western half of Nebraska looks to be mostly sunny. Below average temperatures can be expected. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s with 40s likely in the panhandle. High temperatures look to be mainly in the 70s. It should be a windy day with north-northwest winds at 15 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. It is going to begin cool with low temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The afternoon will be warm with high temperatures mainly in the 80s. Winds should be light and variable.

The warming trend continues Wednesday, but then a cold front moves through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. This leads to a cooler, but still warm Thursday. Wednesday looks to be breezy with a small chance of rain. It becomes hot for Friday and the weekend with Saturday likely to be the hottest day.

