Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy costumes, competing in intense games of corn hole, or bags.

Whatever you want to call the game, the hosts call the event the Carla Kilpatrick Memorial Bags Tournament. This is the 12th year the Kilpatrick family has held it in the memory of wife, mother and grandmother Carla Kilpatrick, who died of breast cancer in 2011.

Now the family uses the event to spread positivity and raise money that benefits the Buffet Cancer Research Center. Some participants drive out of state to wear fun costumes for a showdown of corn hole games.

“I am Bowser along with my family, so we are the super Mario Kingdom today,” said Chad Kilpatrick, Organizer. “It was just a fun game. My dad made all of the boards. My aunt made the bags. I started out with about 20 teams. It grew close to 60 plus teams.”

This tournament has raised about $50,000 within the last 12 years. The family hopes they’ll reach between $60,000 to $65,000 this year.

The bags will keep hitting boards until the sun goes down, and playoffs will decide which team will take home the Clara Cup.

