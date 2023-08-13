Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska

(KTTC)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Three individuals were arrested in connection to a gunshots report in Northeast Nebraska early Saturday morning.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the Woodland Park area near the town’s elementary school. The sheriff’s office says calls came in regarding multiple gunshots.

A 14-year-old boy carrying a prop handgun and a 13-year-old girl were detained near the school grounds. While being arrested, the 14-year-old boy fled on foot but was subsequently found near his home and detained.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested. This teen was found at the home the other boy had fled to and they reportedly refused to cooperate with police. Authorities say this boy was identified as the shooter and resisted arrest as well. Ammunition was allegedly found on him and authorities believe he got rid of the handgun at some point after the shooting.

All three teens were on probation for previous offenses. Both boys were detained while the girl was released to their mother.

Authorities have not found the gun but believe it is somewhere near the school. They say if anyone finds it that they should contact the sheriff’s office at (402) 439-2212.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

High Temperatures Monday
Monday Forecast: Mild and Windy
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts is giving women and teens ways to defend themselves in case of...
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts hosts defensive class for women and teens
As recovery efforts in Maui are underway following devastating wildfires, a kayaking company in...
Paddling with a purpose: Lincoln business donates to Maui relief efforts
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Gov. Jim Pillen has rejected a proposed relaxation in drug-use standards to qualify for...
Governor nixes proposal to relax police trainee standards for marijuana, drug use