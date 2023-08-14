18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska man has died after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, they learned an accident had happened on County Road A between 12th Road and 13th Road, which is a few miles north of Snyder. When authorities got to the scene, they found a vehicle in a creekbed near a bridge on County Road A.

The vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old William Smeal of Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe Smeal’s vehicle was going east on County Road A when it left the roadway and clipped a bridge that goes over Pebble Creek.

What caused the crash is unknown at this time as authorities are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

