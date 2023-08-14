Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger

Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has...
Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has been issued for the three children from Indianapolis.(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in Indiana for three missing children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation of the alert. The children reported missing are Dylan Dempsey, an 8-year-old boy who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 55 pounds with black hair with brown eyes and last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts; Daiton Dempsey, a 4-year-old boy, 3-foot-11 and 42 pounds with black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt; and Dalilah Sanders, a 3-year-old girl described as 2 feet, 10 inches tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.

Dylan, Daiton and Dalilah were last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis and believed to be in extreme danger.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

The suspect, Kevin Lamar Dempsey, is a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or call 911.

