Athlete of the Week: Tia Traudt

Grand Island's Tia Traudt is committed to play volleyball at UNLV.
Grand Island's Tia Traudt is committed to play volleyball at UNLV.(Courtesy: @tia_traudt)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tia Traudt still has two years left of high school volleyball at Grand Island Senior High, yet she knows her plans beyond her prep career. Traudt is committed to UNLV after making her college decision last week.

Traudt is a two-year starter for the Islanders. She’s recorded 792 kills with a .298 hitting percentage.

With Traudt leading the charge, GISH is regarded as a state contender for the upcoming season. Grand Island begins the 2023 campaign next Thursday at Lincoln East.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

A player gets in position to hit a blocking sled during a Lincoln Northwest preseason practice.
H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Northwest
N REPORT: WR Alex Bullock Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Alex Bullock Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Ty Hahn Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Ty Hahn Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Coach Garret McGuire Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Coach Garret McGuire Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)