Athlete of the Week: Tia Traudt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tia Traudt still has two years left of high school volleyball at Grand Island Senior High, yet she knows her plans beyond her prep career. Traudt is committed to UNLV after making her college decision last week.
Traudt is a two-year starter for the Islanders. She’s recorded 792 kills with a .298 hitting percentage.
With Traudt leading the charge, GISH is regarded as a state contender for the upcoming season. Grand Island begins the 2023 campaign next Thursday at Lincoln East.
