Athlete of the Week: Tia Traudt

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tia Traudt still has two years left of high school volleyball at Grand Island Senior High, yet she knows her plans beyond her prep career. Traudt is committed to UNLV after making her college decision last week.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to UNLV to continue my academic and athletic career! A big thanks to God, my family, coaches and teammates for their support along the way, and a huge thanks to the UNLV staff for giving me this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/VLoSmyQLkk — Tia Traudt (@tia_traudt) August 8, 2023

Traudt is a two-year starter for the Islanders. She’s recorded 792 kills with a .298 hitting percentage.

With Traudt leading the charge, GISH is regarded as a state contender for the upcoming season. Grand Island begins the 2023 campaign next Thursday at Lincoln East.

