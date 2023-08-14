Campbell Elementary kindergartener jumps into the first day of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blaykleigh picked out a dress with a unicorn on the front. Her daddy fastened her pink shoes and bracelets. Her mommy braided her hair to look like queen Elsa’s from the movie Frozen. She’s even got the white-blonde hair to match.

Blaykleigh’s rainbow skirt twirled around as she got ready for the first day of kindergarten.

“They have two playgrounds,” said Blaykleigh, her blue eyes sparkling. “A big one and a little one.”

The family’s morning routine included getting her lunch box ready and eating the most important meal of the day. Blaykleigh insisted on Pop-Tarts and Diet Pepsi for breakfast.

She spent the rest of the morning petting her dogs and singing songs like Elsa’s anthem “Let It Go.”

When she goes to kindergarten, she’ll be leaving behind her parents and older sister and brother and five dogs.

“I’m excited to see her go,” said Heather, Blaykleigh’s mom. “Just kind of see her get friends and all the other stuff, but it’s sad knowing that my baby is growing up.”

Heather said Blaykleigh enjoys drawing, reading books and learning her numbers. She and her husband Ronnie are not worried about Blaykleigh making friends, especially after seeing how social she was at the kindergarten open house.

“She’s a spitball,” laughed Ronnie, her father. “She loves everybody. She doesn’t know a stranger.”

Blaykleigh beamed when her daddy said one of the dogs could join them for their walk to school. Ronnie carried the pup in the sling, while holding Blaykleigh’s hand. With the other hand, Blaykleigh waved to neighbors who were heading to the same place.

“It’s not even a far walk to Campbell,” Blaykleigh realized. “It’s right over there next to our house.”

Soon, the long, brick building and two playgrounds were in sight. While walking up the steps of Campbell Elementary School, Mommy told Blaykleigh and Daddy to smile so she could snap their photo.

But Blaykleigh didn’t feel like smiling. The first-day-of-school jitters were getting to her. She buried her head into her mom before saying goodbye.

“I think she’ll be okay,” Heather said on the way back. “I know that she clammed up towards the end, but I think that once she gets into her classroom, and it’s not everybody in the same spot, it won’t be near as bad.”

Heather’s mother instincts were correct.

After listening to her teacher for a while, Blaykleigh was raising her hand, smiling at other students and spelling her name. At first, she wrote her name in large letters in the middle of her paper. But once she was shown the “Name” line at the top of the sheet, the kindergartener was golden.

