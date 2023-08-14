Carpet Land advances to ALWS Championship
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
SHELBY, NC. (KOLN) - The Lincoln East American Legion Baseball team, Carpet Land, defeats Post 6 out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, 2 to 1 to advance to the American Legion World Series Championship. Garrett Springer had the only hit for Carpet Land which was a 2 RBI single to take the lead.
Ryan Clementi and Connor Johnson were on the mound and combined for 9 strikeouts and 0 earned runs. Carpet Land plays Tuesday in the Championship game.
A American Legion baseball team from Nebraska has not won the world series since 1939.
