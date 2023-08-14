Carpet Land advances to ALWS semifinals with shutout victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpet Land Lincoln East defeated Prairie Post 671 out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 9 to 0 behind a complete game from pitcher, Chase Nelson. Lincoln will play Monday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. against Wyoming Post 6.

The Rugs jumped out of the gate hot as AJ Evasco hit a big RBI triple to score the first run. Next batter up, Garrett Springer, drove in Evasco and then a wild pitch scored a 3rd run. Carpet Land continued from that point on to bring in runs. Tanner Peterson had 2 hits plus an RBI.

Chase Nelson threw 6 strikeouts through his complete game including back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the 7th to end the game.

