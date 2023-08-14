Carpet Land advances to ALWS semifinals with shutout victory

Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series semifinals with a shutout win over Prairie...
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series semifinals with a shutout win over Prairie Post 671.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpet Land Lincoln East defeated Prairie Post 671 out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 9 to 0 behind a complete game from pitcher, Chase Nelson. Lincoln will play Monday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. against Wyoming Post 6.

The Rugs jumped out of the gate hot as AJ Evasco hit a big RBI triple to score the first run. Next batter up, Garrett Springer, drove in Evasco and then a wild pitch scored a 3rd run. Carpet Land continued from that point on to bring in runs. Tanner Peterson had 2 hits plus an RBI.

Chase Nelson threw 6 strikeouts through his complete game including back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the 7th to end the game.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

Gifford says he wants to be a vocal leader for the defense this Fall.
Isaac Gifford stepping up at safety position
Gifford stepping for Huskers at safety in 2023.
Isaac Gifford stepping up at safety position
The Pius X Thunderbolts open the 2023 football season on the road against Lincoln Northwest.
H.S. Football Preview: Pius X
Carpet Land beats Brooklawn, 3-0