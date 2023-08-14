Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts is giving women and teens ways to defend themselves in case of...
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts hosts defensive class for women and teens
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
As recovery efforts in Maui are underway following devastating wildfires, a kayaking company in...
Paddling with a purpose: Lincoln business donates to Maui relief efforts