Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The death toll from the ferocious wildfire in Hawaii that destroyed Lahaina town rose by three to 96 on Sunday night after the governor warned the figure will almost certainly continue to go up.

On the ground, recovery teams with cadaver dogs are going from house to house and business to business in search of remains. Bodies have also been found in cars and on the road, more harrowing evidence of how the inferno caught many trying to flee the flames.

In a video address Sunday, Gov. Josh Green said there is “very little left” of Lahaina, according to Hawaii News Now.

“We know the teams are going in an ongoing fashion and discovering more tragedies,” he said.

The wildfire is now the deadliest in the United States in more than a century.

(CNN, KGMB, KHNL, STATE OF HAWAII, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, TWITTER.COM, FEMA, ALAN DICKAR, TMX, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, HAWAII DEPT. OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES)

In all, the flames destroyed approximately 2,700 structures, most of them homes.

Not counting the incomprehensible human cost, FEMA has estimated damage from the fire at $5.6 billion. That number, too, is expected to rise.

With thousands in shelters, living with family and friends, or sleeping in their cars, the Green administration is solidifying a plan to move hundreds of evacuees to hotel rooms. The state has also announced a new effort to connect property owners with those in need of housing.

Officials have hesitated to offer an estimate on the total number of fatalities in the blaze, noting that 1,000 people who remain unaccounted for may simply have not checked in with agencies.

But hope that the death toll won’t continue to soar in the coming days is also fading fast.

What is clear, Green said, is “it will certainly be the worst natural disaster Hawaii has ever faced.”

On Saturday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told reporters cadaver dogs had searched just 3% of the hardest-hit areas and asked those with missing loved ones to provide DNA samples at a county resource center. For information on how to report loved ones missing, click here.

Emergency personnel conduct searches in properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Stephan Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (AP)

Pelletier also asked for patience from those seeking to get into downtown Lahaina, reminding people that there are still remains that need to be properly recovered and identified.

“When we find our family and friends, the remains we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal. We have to do rapid DNA to identify them. Every one of these ... are John and Jane Does,” he said.

Meanwhile, at emergency shelters, family members are hanging photos of missing loved ones and a community group has created an online document for people to share the status of their search.

As the grim work of sifting through a burned-out community continues, there are growing questions about whether enough was done to warn residents. The state has pledged to conduct a review of the actions taken before, during and after the wildfire.

One key concern for some: Authorities have confirmed sirens were not sounded in Lahaina even with cells and power out.

Authorities have noted the confluence of factors that created the deadly wildfire are unique. Maui was grappling with drought and warmer than normal temperatures, gusting winds were whipping up to 80 mph, and firefighters were battling several large wildfires across the island.

News reports have also identified major problems with water access.

Authorities also released a new Pacific Disaster Center analysis of the property damage that found some 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed.

After a tour of Lahaina on Saturday, U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said the wildfire that tore through the town moved “incredibly fast and outpaced anything that firefighters could have done.”

The county has put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.

Access to historic Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County has reopened entry to nearby areas for residents and visitors who need to collect belongings.

The governor urged anyone impacted by the Lahaina wildfire to call FEMA for information on financial assistance programs. The number is 1-800-621-3362. Click here for more details.

