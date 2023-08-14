EXPLAINER: The history of Nebraska’s death penalty and what it means for Aubrey Trail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail wants to speed up his execution, but there’s a problem: There are 10 men in line before him.

Not to mention, the state isn’t even in a position to carry out a death sentence.

For the first time, it used a four-drug cocktail to put Carey Dean Moore to death. The electric chair had been used before that.

So, when Trail recently wanted to be done with appeals and be put to death, 6 News asked the communications team whether the state was able to do that.

The response: “Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is not in possession of any lethal-injection chemicals.”

The four drugs used are diazepam, a tranquilizer; fentanyl citrate, a synthetic opioid that limits breathing and puts the recipient to sleep; cisatracurium besylate, a muscle relaxer; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

It may sound extreme, but it isn’t unusual.

Many drug makers, when they found out their drugs were being used to carry out a death sentence, started to push back, making it harder for states to acquire the drug, thus making it more difficult to carry out capital punishment.

“Pharma was surprised to learn their drugs were being used in executions and said ‘Absolutely not,’” said Robin Maher with the Death Penalty Information Center. “When that became unavailable, states looked to other sources, which led to a lot of botched executions. It was a horror show when prisoners were writhing for more than an hour sometimes during the execution.”

The state of Nebraska's history regarding the death penalty has come into focus as a result of Aubrey Trail's impending execution.

It’s not clear yet if Nebraska lawmakers will attempt to go back to old since there are 11 men on death row and they don’t have any lethal injection drugs right now.

More men on Nebraska’s death row die of natural causes than the death sentence.

Before Carey Dean Moore was killed with the concoction that had never been used before, it’d been 21 years since Nebraska carried out an execution.

It’s a position many states are facing now.

“It’s important that we’re looking to see where drugs are obtained,” Maher said. “Otherwise, we’re just using unknown drugs with unknown circumstances, creating undue pain and suffering.”

Over the years, Nebraskans have wrestled with the idea of the death penalty.

Nebraska paused its capital punishment in 1999 to study the fairness of the electric chair and whether it was cruel or unusual punishment.

Lawmakers abolished the death penalty in 2015, but the following year, voters reinstated it.

“If you look at the map, there are 27 states that have a capital punishment statute,” Maher said. “But that’s misleading because there are only a handful of states using it actively.”

While some families of Omaha victims question why Nebraska has the death penalty if it’s rarely used, other states have started to go back in time, using older methods of execution, such as the electric chair, which Nebraska hasn’t used since 1997.

At least one state has really dipped into history and used a firing squad.

“One reason, states turned to lethal injection is that it made the process a little cleaner -- it looked like the person was simply going to sleep,” Maher said. “Now, some states are returning to other forms such as electrocution, firing squad, and even a gas chamber. So states turning to those, that’s going to be a very different visual than we’re used to seeing.

There are currently three states with active death warrants through the end of 2023: Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio.

