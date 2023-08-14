Five Lincoln smoke shops under investigation for selling illegal substances

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five Lincoln smoke shops are under investigation after police say the businesses were found to be selling illegal substances.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force conducted search warrants at five smoke shops on Aug. 7 and seized multiple items including plant materials, edibles, paraphernalia and financial records.

The five Lincoln smoke shops LPD says were in violation include:

  • The Cannabis Factory, 122 S. Antelope Parkway
  • 50 Shades of Green, 330 N. 48th Street
  • 50 Shades of Green, 1903 O Street
  • 50 Shades of Green, 1020 South Street
  • Kind Life Dispensary, 2525 Pine Lake Road

The investigation began in the beginning 2023 when product advertisements were brought to LPD’s attention. Based on lab testing on 10 Lincoln smoke shops, LPD said five were found to be selling illegal substances.

LPD said investigators filed search warrants in August after conducting further checks in June and finding similar results.

The five stores currently remain open and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

Three men arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
LPS counselors stress the importance of building a back to school routine.
LPS counselors share back to school tips for success
A 40,000-square foot facility under construction in Gothenburg is set to have a big impact on...
Our Town Gothenburg: Impact Center
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts equip women and teens with self-defense lessons while also donating...
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts hosts self-defense class for women and teens