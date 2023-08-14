Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash
Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly...
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain
Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast
Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair