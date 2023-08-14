Forest Service plans temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road 723 at Cliff’s parking lot for culvert replacement

Work anticipated to be completed by October 31
USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning...
USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning Monday.(Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, Neb. (KOLN) - USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning Monday.

This road is located on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Pine Ridge Ranger District, eight miles southwest of Chadron. The purpose for the closure is to replace the culvert by the Cliffs parking lot. The replacement is anticipated to be complete by Oct. 31.

“The road will be open from either end, however there is no through traffic,” said Nathaniel Marcoe, Program Manager for Engineering. “The roads will be well signed.”

Marcoe said folks may still approach the Cliffs from the east via NFSR-723, but then they would need to park and hike approximately 200 yards. The easiest route and the one preferred by Marcoe is to take the Job Corps Bypass Road that exits to the east immediately south of the Job Corps Center. The trailheads, picnic area and vault toilet remain accessible to the public, most easily from this route.

If people have questions, contact the NNFG at 308-432-0300.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
Lincoln Police arrested three people on drug charges after conducting an investigation into a...
Suspected fentanyl overdose death, three arrested
DHHS provides back-to-school checklist for students, parents and guardians
The winning team will have a chance to have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Middle and high school students encouraged to create, submit original apps