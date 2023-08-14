Forest Service plans temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road 723 at Cliff’s parking lot for culvert replacement

CHADRON, Neb. (KOLN) - USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning Monday.

This road is located on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Pine Ridge Ranger District, eight miles southwest of Chadron. The purpose for the closure is to replace the culvert by the Cliffs parking lot. The replacement is anticipated to be complete by Oct. 31.

“The road will be open from either end, however there is no through traffic,” said Nathaniel Marcoe, Program Manager for Engineering. “The roads will be well signed.”

Marcoe said folks may still approach the Cliffs from the east via NFSR-723, but then they would need to park and hike approximately 200 yards. The easiest route and the one preferred by Marcoe is to take the Job Corps Bypass Road that exits to the east immediately south of the Job Corps Center. The trailheads, picnic area and vault toilet remain accessible to the public, most easily from this route.

If people have questions, contact the NNFG at 308-432-0300.

