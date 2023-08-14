Gold Star ATA Martial Arts hosts defensive class for women and teens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gold Star ATA Martial Arts is giving women and teens ways to defend themselves in case of attackers, while helping Brave Animal Rescue.

It’s part of a back-to-school self defense series. Sunday afternoon, 30 people came to the studio in Lincoln to learn how to strike with their palms, elbows and knees.

The instructors demonstrated wrist releases, which are helpful to know if an attack grabs your arm.

“With anxiety, martial arts helps me relax more and breathe better,” said Jennifer Cawley who participated in the event. “Gold Star is like family now. I hope to be a little bit stronger today and to enjoy the animals.”

Instructors also spoke with attendees about being safe at night and being aware of their surroundings.

“They definitely feel empowered afterwards, just hearing everything kind of practicing it,” said Alyssa Cochnar the chief instructor. “They do feel like they are more aware when they go out, trying to look at what’s going on and recognizing things.”

Gold Star will be donating Sunday’s proceeds of $400 to Brave Animal Rescue. The nonprofit brought three dogs for women warriors to pet at the event. If you’re looking to adopt them, click here.

“Our goal is to raise awareness for our rescue and the animals that we have available for adoption, but also self-defense and women’s safety is something that is close to our hearts,” said Hannah Manley, the founder and director of Brave Animal Rescue.

