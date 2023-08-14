H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Northwest

A player gets in position to hit a blocking sled during a Lincoln Northwest preseason practice.
A player gets in position to hit a blocking sled during a Lincoln Northwest preseason practice.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The energy and enthusiasm is easily noticeable at UBT Stadium on the campus of Lincoln Northwest. Nevermind the Falcons’ canceled season last fall.

Lincoln Northwest forfeited its final six varsity games in 2022, which was the school’s inaugural season. However, the Falcons JV squad continued playing. And building momentum for 2023. Now with seniors in the school for the first time, football participation and expectations are up. More than 100 players are in the Lincoln Northwest program, which plans to field a varsity, JV, and reserves team this fall.

LNW head coach Brian Lauck said his players had a tremendous off-season and quickly moved past last year’s unfortunate circumstances. Lauck added that the Falcons have a better understanding of his schemes with 18 returning starters.

Lincoln Northwest opens the season on Friday against Lincoln Pius X.

Grand Island's Tia Traudt is committed to play volleyball at UNLV.
Athlete of the Week: Tia Traudt
N REPORT: WR Alex Bullock Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Ty Hahn Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: WR Coach Garret McGuire Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
