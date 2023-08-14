H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Northwest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The energy and enthusiasm is easily noticeable at UBT Stadium on the campus of Lincoln Northwest. Nevermind the Falcons’ canceled season last fall.

Lincoln Northwest forfeited its final six varsity games in 2022, which was the school’s inaugural season. However, the Falcons JV squad continued playing. And building momentum for 2023. Now with seniors in the school for the first time, football participation and expectations are up. More than 100 players are in the Lincoln Northwest program, which plans to field a varsity, JV, and reserves team this fall.

LNW head coach Brian Lauck said his players had a tremendous off-season and quickly moved past last year’s unfortunate circumstances. Lauck added that the Falcons have a better understanding of his schemes with 18 returning starters.

Lincoln Northwest opens the season on Friday against Lincoln Pius X.

