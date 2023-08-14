H.S. Football Preview: Pius X

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pius X High School will be playing football sooner than later. The Thunderbolts play this year in week zero with their first game being on the road against Lincoln Northwest. Pius X is entering their second season in class B after dropping down a class last summer.

The Thunderbolts went 5-5 in 2022 and were led on the ground by senior running back Matt Bohy. With Bohy gone, the run game will need to be replaced by other talent. Head coach, Ryan Kearney, believes through friendly competition they will have one or two backs emerge this season.

“We’re going to have a couple guys, two or three guys that we’re looking at that are going to be competing for that job. And hopefully, you know, we’ll have two or a couple of them that kind of step forward and can share that load,” Ryan Kearney said.

One of those potential starters is Brett Voss. A senior for Pius Voss is looking to make an impact as both a running back and at the linebacker position.

“Something’s different to me, maybe just me as a senior but I feel like everyone right now has a big mentality... a great mentality this year,” Brett Voss said.

