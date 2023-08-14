Huskers finish practice #13, OC Marcus Satterfield takes questions after practice

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team practiced Monday morning as they prepare for their Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota.

Following practice, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Wide Receiver Coach Garret McGuire and offensive players spoke to the media. Watch what they had to say in the video player above.

Tuesday’s practice will be open to the media, so make sure you keep it tuned to the 10/11 platforms to get a glimpse of practice. On Tuesday, we’re scheduled to hear from HC Matt Rhule, TE Coach Josh Martin, and selected players.

Nebraska is more than half way through fall camp. The Huskers will have a total of 25 practices before leaving for Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 30th.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

N REPORT: QB Jeff Sims Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: QB Jeff Sims Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: Junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: Junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield Post-Practice Press Conference (8/14/23)
The Saltdogs lose to the Monarchs 4 to 2 on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Monarchs vs. Saltdogs